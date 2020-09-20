YSR Congress supports Agriculture bill, says farmers will be freed from clutches of brokers

The YSR Congress party supported the agriculture bills introduced in the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy said the bills would give freedom to farmers and end the brokerage system. He took part in the debate on agriculture bills in the House on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Vijayasai Reddy said that farmers will benefit from early pricing of crops. He said that farmers would be freed from the clutches of brokers and will end the dictatorship of market committees.

He said that YSR‌ Congress is in favour of farmer interests and the government is providing financial aid of Rs 13,500 per annum to 49 lakh farmers in the name of Ruthy Bharosa Scheme. "The price stabilization fund for farmers was set up by CM Jagan and government has announced minimum support prices for crops," Vijayasai Reddy said. The Rythu Bharosa centers will be helpful in all aspects like seeds, fertilizers, etc., "he explained.

Meanwhile, Vijayasai Reddy fires on Congress practices, He recalled that the Congress in its manifesto saying that the market committees would be abolished and restrictions on crop transport would be lifted. Vijayasaireddy urged the Congress to refrain from self-deception.

Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the agriculture bills in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday morning. Speaking on the occasion, Tomar said that the bills would help improve the living standards of farmers and stated it as a historic bill. He said farmers can sell their produce freely in the open market and clarified that these bills were not related to the minimum support price