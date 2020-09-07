YSR Sampurna Poshana scheme: YS Jagan says children need Nutritional food from childhood

YS Jagan on Monday inaugurated the YSR Sampurna Poshana Plus and YSR Sampurna Poshana Schemes at his camp office. Ministers Taneti Vanitha, Botsa Satyanarayana and Shankar Narayana were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that a healthy body and a healthy mind are very much needed.

He said, that 53% of pregnant women have anemia and low birth weight children make up about 32 percent. "We provide nutrition to pregnant women, postpartum women, children between 6 and 72 months suffering from anemia and malnutrition and convert Anganwadi Centers into pre-primary centers; we provide nutrition through 55,607 Anganwadi Centers and brought the English medium education to compete with the world," Jagan said. The two schemes are aimed at maternal nutrition and child protection, he added.

Speaking to media, he said that without nutrition, there will be no growth in children, so we are moving forward with the idea of ​​giving good food from an early age. On this occasion, CM Jagan conducted a videoconference with the collectors and beneficiaries an inquired about the food menu offered in the YSR Sampurna Poshana Scheme. The chief minister has revealed that the scheme is being implemented on experimental basis in seven mandals, which would be implemented across the state soon. He said that steps will be taken to rectify all the deficiencies and provide complete nutrition. The CM clarified that under the Nadu-Nedu scheme, the appearance of Anganwadi Centers will be changed and the scheme will be implemented effectively for the betterment of the poor.