YSR Vahana Mithra: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch 3rd phase on June 15

Vijayawada: Transport Minister Perni Nani on Thursday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch the third phase of Vahana Mithra scheme on June 15 to render financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to auto, taxi and cab drivers in the State.



He said the names of eligible people were already displayed in the ward/village secretariats.

Addressing the media at the transport commissioner's office, Perni Nani said that the auto, taxi drivers who purchased auto rikshaws and cars recently can apply for the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 under Vahana Mithra scheme by June 8. He added that the Chief Minister during his padayatra had assured the auto and taxi drivers that YSRCP government would pay Rs 10,000 financial assistance every year and launched the YSR Vahana Mithra scheme in 2019.

He said the drivers, who purchased the vehicles recently, can upload the applications with the help of local ward/village volunteers to get the financial assistance for the year 2021-22.

Perni Nani said that 2,23,238 drivers are already eligible for the scheme and June 8 is the last to apply by people who purchased vehicles recently.

He said that the names of 17,465 drivers are under verification and added that the drivers, who are paying electricity bill for more than 300 units per month are not eligible for the scheme. He said that 300 units power bill costs Rs 1,700 per month and added that poor people could not afford to pay that much. He said drivers, who submitted IT returns are not eligible for the Vahana Mithra scheme.

He said the ineligible drivers, who could not get Vahana Mithra scheme can contact the village/ward secretariats to know the reason for the rejection of the application.

The new applications will be verified on June 10 and the district collector will give green signal for the eligible drivers on June 12. He said that the Chief Minister would launch the YSR Vahana Mithra third phase scheme on June 15.