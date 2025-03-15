YSRCP accuses TDP of ‘weakening’ education system

Vijayawada : The education system in the state is being ‘systematically weakened’ under the TDP-led government, with education minister Nara Lokesh failing to manage the sector effectively, alleged YSRCP leader Merugu Nagarjuna on Thursday. Nagarjuna accused the state government of dismantling the reforms introduced by former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. “TDP is reversing the progress we made in education, pushing the system into disarray,” he said in a press release.

During the YSRCP’s tenure, significant reforms were implemented, including the introduction of English in schools, bilingual textbooks, International Baccalaureate (IB) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus integration, digital classrooms, Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) training, and tablet distribution to students. However, under the TDP administration, these initiatives are being scrapped, the former minister alleged.