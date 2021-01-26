YSRCP afraid of facing panchayat polls, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday asserted that disobeying the orders of a constitutional institution like the State Election Commission (SEC) would amount to disregarding the Constitution of the country.

Naidu said that the SEC is an autonomous institution and it is the duty of everyone to follow its directions. The TDP leaders should take steps for filing nominations in all the village panchayats. Forced unanimous elections should not be permitted anywhere under any circumstances.

Addressing a videoconference with leaders of all 175 Assembly constituencies, the TDP chief said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule would not last for long considering its unconstitutional activities. With his extremely adamant actions, the Chief Minister created chaos in the State in the past 20 months. Restlessness, insecurity and fear complexes are growing among the people.

Naidu termed it as shameful that molestation cases were filed against the student protesters who went to take part in a protest near the Chief Minister's residence. When the students were protesting for fee benefits, they were implicated in rape cases. The farmers were put on handcuffs, which was something that never happened anywhere else in the country. Equally alarming was the fact that the SC/ST atrocities were filed against the SC farmers itself. Such crazy things would happen only in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP chief called upon the party leaders and general public to wage a relentless battle against the YSRCP atrocities. It is by now clear that the ruling party leaders are running away from the panchayat elections. There was rising public resentment against the Jagan regime's vengeful and atrocious actions.

All sections of society in AP are thoroughly upset and they are waiting for an opportunity to show the YSRCP its true place, the TDP leader said.

Stating that the Council abolition was unwelcome and unilateral, Naidu said that filing of false cases against the Opposition leaders and attack on the State Election Commission were not justifiable as per the Constitution.

Such harassment is not befitting those occupying positions of power. Even the courts and the judges are coming under attack. The media, which is called the fourth pillar of democracy, was also being threatened. Those who came to power after taking oath to abide by the constitution are resorting to serious violations.

Naidu asked his party leaders to make sure that complaints were filed against those officials who did not receive the nominations on the first day on Monday. Those complaints should be pasted on the walls of the offices concerned. Also, complaints should be filed at the police stations. Those photos and video recordings should be submitted to the District Collectors, SPs, District Panchayat Officers and also to the State Election Commission.

Naidu said that in case of non-cooperation from the officials, complaints should be made to the Governor and to the Chief Justice of AP High Court. These complaints and proof should also be sent to mail ids such as regjudaphc@nic.in, governor@ap.nic. in and secy.apsec@gmail.com, he said.