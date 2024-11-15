YSRCP alleges meagre fund allocations for Super Six schemes

Vijayawada: YSRCP members in Legislative Council criticised the NDA alliance government for allocating meagre funds for implementation of Super Six schemes in budget and claimed that people are disappointed with the budget and allocations.

However, the ruling alliance members ministers insisted that the government had allocated adequate funds in the budget for its poll promises.

YSRCP MLC Kumbha Ravibabu has said people were disappointed with the state budget over poor allocations. He accused the NDA parties of spreading lies on the loans taken in the YSRCP rule and misleading the people. He suggested that the ruling party leaders give exact figures on the loans taken by the YSRCP government. YSRCP member V Kalyani has said women, farmers and youth were upset by the inadequate allocation of funds. She said the government needs Rs 74,287 crore to implement the Super Six schemes but it allocated far less than that.

She also alleged that the government has not released the DA arrears and pending allowances of employees. Replying to her, home minister V Anitha said during the YSRCP government the employees did not get salaries in stipulated time. She said the NDA government is paying salaries regularly within stipulated time and employees are confident of getting salaries regularly in the NDA rule. Finance minister Payyavula Keshav, Leader of Opposition in Council Botcha Satyanarayana and others also participated in the discussions.