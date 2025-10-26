YSRCP alleges Rs 2,000 cr scam in 108 ambulance contract

Amaravati: Former health minister and YSR Congress Party leader Vidadala Rajani has accused the NDA coalition government of awarding the contract for 108 ambulances and 104 medical services to Bhavya Health Services Pvt Ltd, owned by former TDP doctors cell president Dr. Pawan Kumar Donepudi, in a move she called a “scam worth over Rs 2,000 crore.” In a note posted on social media platform X on Saturday titled “Truth Bomb”, Rajani alleged that the contract has been structured to generate Rs 31 crore per month in cash flow for the company, despite its annual net income of just Rs 5.52 crore in 2024, highlighting the company’s limited financial capacity and relevant experience.

“The TDP is using Andhra Pradesh’s lifeline services to enrich themselves,” she claimed. Rajani said the contract was framed to favour Bhavya Health Services over established operators such as GVK EMRI, putting the lives of citizens at risk. According to Rajani, the awardee bears minimal capital expenditure and receives payments in advance, while penalty provisions under the agreement are unusually lenient. “The intention of the TDP government is not to provide smooth and quality emergency medical services, but to generate massive financial gains for party affiliates,” she said.

During the previous YSRCP government, she added, emergency services were strengthened with new ambulances, upgraded technology, and 24x7 emergency response, with a focus on expansion, accountability, and quality of care to ensure rapid response in towns and villages. Rajani said that the current arrangement is not about healthcare delivery, but a systemic misuse of public funds, alleging that the deal will yield over Rs 2,000 crore over the contract term if the current cash flow continues.