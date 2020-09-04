YSRCP betrays farmers on zero interest loans: TDP

Amaravati: The TDP leader and former Minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad criticised that the YSRCP Government has been pushing the farmers into debt trap with its false promises on various schemes like zero-interest loans, Rythu Bharosa and remunerative prices for crops, at a press conference on Friday.

Rajendra Prasad demanded the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy give details of how many farmers were given zero-interest loans in the last 16 months of his regime. Jagan Reddy was raising lots of hopes among the people but utterly failing to reach the aspirations of the beneficiaries eventually.

He said that as a result of the YSRCP Government's betrayals and failures, the farmers were committing suicides. The condition of tenant farmers was even more deplorable as they were not given the promised recognition as well as the crop loans. Even subsidy seed and fertilisers were not given to them.

The TDP leader demanded the Government come out with a white paper on the schemes and benefits it had given to the farmers till now. It was very sad that the Rythu Bharosa Kendras were turned into YSRCP Bharosa Kendras as the buildings were painted with the ruling party colours. The ruling party promised to provide lots of services from these Kendras but there was not a single instance of farmers getting assistance to sell their crops at good prices.