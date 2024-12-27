Live
- Money of Urban Coop Bank depositors will be returned: CM Majhi
- Aus post 311/6 after Konstas debut 60 despite Bumrah’s 3-75
- College polls from next year: CM Majhi
- Dhenkanal has sporting potential: Pradhan
- Bengal down Odisha to make semis for 52nd time
- Cuttack: Man stabs wife to death
- 38 food commodities on govt’s price radar
- CM Majhi releases Lord Jagannath’s calendars
- Pradhan counters Naveen
- Global trade growth more uncertain now than before: FinMin report
Just In
YSRCP calls for statewide protests today
Tadepalli: YSRCP has strongly condemned the TDP-led government for imposing exorbitant electricity tariffs across the state. Within six months, Rs...
Tadepalli: YSRCP has strongly condemned the TDP-led government for imposing exorbitant electricity tariffs across the state. Within six months, Rs 15,485 crore in power charges were levied, in-cluding Rs 6,000 crore in November bills and Rs 9,412 crore projected for December.
To address these alarming hikes, YSRCP has called for peaceful statewide protests on De-cember 27, during which memorandums will be submitted to divisional engineers and other designated officials at current offices, demanding urgent relief for the public.
Speaking at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Bapatla district president and former minis-ter Merugu Nagarjuna underscored the escalating financial strain on citizens. He also decried the revocation of 200 free units of electricity for SC/ST families. He accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of ‘betraying public trust’ with unfulfilled promises, including the much-hyped ‘Super 6’ manifesto. He also reminded citizens of past injustices.
The YSRCP has called for an immediate rollback of Rs. 15,485 crore in increased tariffs and the reinstatement of the 200-unit free power benefit for SC/ST families.