YSRCP calls for statewide protests today

Tadepalli: YSRCP has strongly condemned the TDP-led government for imposing exorbitant electricity tariffs across the state. Within six months, Rs 15,485 crore in power charges were levied, in-cluding Rs 6,000 crore in November bills and Rs 9,412 crore projected for December.

To address these alarming hikes, YSRCP has called for peaceful statewide protests on De-cember 27, during which memorandums will be submitted to divisional engineers and other designated officials at current offices, demanding urgent relief for the public.

Speaking at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Bapatla district president and former minis-ter Merugu Nagarjuna underscored the escalating financial strain on citizens. He also decried the revocation of 200 free units of electricity for SC/ST families. He accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of ‘betraying public trust’ with unfulfilled promises, including the much-hyped ‘Super 6’ manifesto. He also reminded citizens of past injustices.

The YSRCP has called for an immediate rollback of Rs. 15,485 crore in increased tariffs and the reinstatement of the 200-unit free power benefit for SC/ST families.