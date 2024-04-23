YSRCP candidate Katasani Rambhupal Reddy files nomination papers for Panyam Assembly Constituency

Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, the YSRCP candidate for the Panyam-138 Assembly Constituency, has officially filed his nomination papers with the Returning Officer/Joint Collector Narapureddy Maurya. The filing took place in the District Joint Collector Chamber, marking the beginning of Reddy's campaign for the upcoming elections.

Reddy was accompanied by his supporters and party members as he submitted his nomination papers, expressing his commitment to serving the people of Panyam. The candidate is hopeful of securing a victory in the upcoming elections and bringing about positive change in the constituency.

With the filing of his nomination papers, Reddy's candidacy for the Panyam Assembly Constituency is now official, and he will be facing off against rival candidates in the coming days. The YSRCP candidate is focused on connecting with voters and addressing their concerns as he campaigns for the upcoming elections.