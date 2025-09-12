YSRCP comes down heavily on NDA govt for privatising medical colleges

Anakapalli: Terming the move of privatising medical colleges as a big blow to the poor, YSRCP Anakapalli district president and former Minister Gudivada Amarnath criticised the coalition government for distancing the medical colleges from the economically backward sections.

Visiting the Government Medical College at Narsipatnam along with other YSRCP leaders on Thursday, he pointed out that the decision to privatise 10 government medical colleges under the PPP model would draw the wrath of the weaker sections. “It will deprive underprivileged students from availing free medical education and the poor from affordable healthcare.

Former Chief Ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought medical reforms. Jagan Mohan Reddy ensured that every district had a government medical college and a super-specialty hospital during his tenure by sanctioning Rs 8,500 crore for 18 colleges,” Amarnath recalled.

He questioned Chandrababu Naidu why he could not build even a single medical college during his leadership as CM for three terms. “Instead, Naidu is now trying to handover government-built institutions to private players despite funds already being mobilised by YSRCP,” the former minister criticised.

Amarnath criticised the NDA government for the ongoing land scams where lands worth Rs. 10 crore an acre is being given away for just Rs 50 lakh, and government land is treated as ‘family jagir.’

He criticised the cancellation of Pulivendula Medical College’s permission despite meeting all requirements, describing it as a deliberate move to deny opportunities to poor students. Farmers, too, he said, have been betrayed, as they received Rs 5,000 alone this year against the promised amount of Rs 20,000 each.

Criticising HRD Minister N Lokesh, Amarnath ridiculed that AP is being governed in North Korea style by Lokesh, who is behaving like ‘Andhra Kim,’ levelling allegations and false cases against YSRCP leaders. He warned that YSRCP will not allow privatisation to succeed and any PPP agreements will be scrapped, and medical colleges will remain under government’s control so that they serve the purpose. YSRCP, under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will voice its disagreement by bringing like-minded people, social groups, and political parties until the anti-poor decision is reversed.