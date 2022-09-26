YSRCP committed to decentralisation

Vizianagaram: ZP Chairperson Chinna Srinu here on Sunday said that the government is committed to decentralisation of the governance. They are setting up the administrative capital in Visakhapatnam. He said they would oppose Padayatra of Amaravathi farmers as the people of north Andhra are scared. Speaking to media, he said that the same mistake was committed by the previous governments by dumping all the funds.

"We demand the TDP leadership of the region to open their lips on decentralisation to ease the administration," he said. He also said that after assuming charge as ZP Chairman they have spent around Rs 9 crores on various development programmes in combined Vizianagaram district. He said that there are no differences among the leaders of YSRCP and the high command is taking care of such disturbances.