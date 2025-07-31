YSRCP demands enhanced security for Jagan’s Nellore tour

Tirupati: YSRCP Tirupati constituency in-charge Bhuman Abhinay Reddy, organised a protest in which a large number of YSRCP activists participated here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy emphasised the need for enhanced security for former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s upcoming tour in Nellore district. He expressed concern over the alleged reduction in security arrangements for the leader’s visit, citing similar lapses during the former chief minister’s recent tour in Bangarupalyam of Chittoor district.

Abhinay Reddy demanded that the authorities ensure robust security measures for the Nellore tour to prevent any negligence. Sathyavedu constituency YSRCP in-charge Nookathoti Rajesh also addressed the gathering, stating that the coalition government was rattled by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tours, which continue to draw massive public support. He highlighted widespread public dissatisfaction with the coalition government’s governance within just a year of its tenure.

Rajesh urged the government to significantly strengthen security arrangements for Jagan’s visits, noting the overwhelming public turnout at these events.