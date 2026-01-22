YSRCP demands KK line to be part of SCoR

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president KK Raju condemned the Railway Board’s decision to form the Visakhapatnam Railway Division without including the crucial Kothavalasa–Kirandul (KK) line.

Expressing ire over the decision at a media conference organised in the city on Wednesday, KK Raju lamented that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and coalition MPs remained mute spectators while Andhra Pradesh’s revenue-generating vital line was diverted to Odisha.

Further, KK Raju said the Centre has clearly prioritised Odisha by shifting the high-revenue-generating KK Line and other income-generating North Andhra sections to Rayagada Division.

“It indicates how the new Visakhapatnam Division is being deliberately weakened,” Raju stated.

The YSRCP district president wondered what the Union Ministers from the state and coalition MPs were doing when the economic backbone of North Andhra was being excluded from the new division.

Expressing concern over the issue, KK Raju said that the YSRCP will continue its fight against the injustice meted out to the South Coast Railway and the party leaders will not remain silent over the serious issue like the alliance leaders.