YSRCP diverted Rs 5,300 cr for other works: Minister Narayana

Nellore: Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development P Narayana has alleged that the previous YSRCP government had diverted Rs 5,300 crore of the Central government funds for other purposes. He paid surprise visit to Thotabadi, Old Municipal Office, Kukkalagunta, Jalakanya Bomma, Santhapet Market and other areas in 48, 50, 51 and 52 divisions and inspected sanitary conditions in the early hours of Saturday.

During interaction with the public, the Minister admitted that there are problems in municipalities even after the government spent Rs 50 crores for desilting canals to overcome inundation problem during rainy season last year. He pointed out that the Central government had stopped sanctioning contingency funds after the previous YSRCP government had used funds meant for the development of municipalities for other purposes.

Narayana said the municipal administration is busy in designing Detail Project Report (DPR) to bring back the outstanding amount of Rs 5,300 crore and efforts are under progress. Claiming that Anna Canteens are boon for poor and weaker sections, the Minister criticised the previous government for closing these canteens during its regime with political grudge and made 2.25 lakh people to go hungry. It was proposed to start another 67 canteens in rural areas very soon, he added. Minister Narayana had breakfast at Anna Canteen at Santhapet. Later he spoke with Director of Municipal Administration Harinarayan over phone and directed him to ensure supply of essential commodities to the agencies properly and avoid substandard quality.