YSRCP expects 15 lakh people for 4th Siddham meet

Ongole: YSRCP regional coordinator and MP Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy announced that the fourth and the last Siddham public meeting will be held at Medarametla of Addanki Assembly constituency on March 10. He also said that the YSRCP will release its manifesto for the coming elections at the Siddham meeting.

The party held a preparatory meeting for the Siddham at Medarametla and the poster launch event in Ongole on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Vijayasai Reddy said that the Siddham meetings held at Bheemili, Eluru and Raptadu were more successful than preceding ones, and the party is expecting the fourth and the last Siddham meeting at Medarametla on March 10 would be a mega hit.

He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would deliver his speech from 3.30 pm and motivate the cadres. He said they were expecting release of election notification on March 12 or 13, and were planning for the YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy to participate in public meetings at maximum number of constituencies.

Vijayasai Reddy said that they are expecting more than 15 lakh people from the six parliamentary and 43 Assembly constituencies in Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasa, Nellore and Tirupati districts for the Medarametla meeting.

He said that they are making all arrangements for the public so they would not feel any inconvenience in attending the mega event. There is an exponential rate of increase in the party graph after every Siddham meeting, he claimed, adding that they believe achieving the target of 175 MLA seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the coming elections would not be a tough task.

Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said they want to make the fourth Siddham meeting at Medarametla more successful than the earlier ones. The MLAs, in-charges, coordinators and other leaders in the six districts should cooperate and make the public meeting at Medarametla a grand success, he added. He appealed to the people from the erstwhile Prakasam district to attend in large numbers and to help YSRCP win 12 out of 12 Assembly seats.

Ministers Audimulapu Suresh, Meruga Nagarjuna, Ambati Rambabu, MPs Beeda Mastan Rao, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Nandigam Suresh, MLCs Pothula Sunitha, Thumati Madhava Rao, MLAs Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy, Anna Rambabu and others participated in the programme.