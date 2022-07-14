YSRCP extends support of Rs. 10 lakh to village volunteer died in road accident

YSRCP stood by the family of a volunteer who lost his life in a recent road accident near Nagarjuna University in Guntur district. On behalf of the party, State Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna provided financial assistance on Wednesday. A cheque of Rs. 10 lakh was handed over to the family members of the volunteer.



He assured that the party will stand by him and consoled the family. Kanaparthi Dinesh from Gowada in Amartalur Mandal of Vemuru Constituency is working as a village volunteer. On the 9th of this month, he passed away in a road accident at Nagarjuna University while going to the YSRCP plenary.



Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy immediately responded after knowing this matter. On behalf of the party, the leaders were advised to provide Rs. 10 lakhs to the family of the volunteer.

According to these orders, Minister Meruga Nagarjuna provided assistance. He said that he will see that benefit will also come through the Jagananna Bhima scheme. Dinesh's parents were assured that the party would support them.