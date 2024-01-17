YSRCP failed to make inroads into Palakollu constituency till date

Rajamahendravaram: The noteworthy point about Palakollu constituency is that the YSRCP, which is in power in the State, was unable to win in this constituency so far. The infighting of the ruling party has become a pain in the neck for the high command.

Palakollu Assembly constituency of West Godavari district is a part of Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency. Palakollu municipality, Yalamanchili, all mandals of Palakollu and a few mandals of Poduru will constitute this constituency.

It has 67 villages and 31 wards. Palakollu constituency came into existence in 1952. As per 2019 census, the constituency has a total of 1,90,125 voters. 14 elections were held from 1955 to 2019.

In 2009, Mega star Konidela Chiranjeevi, the founder of Praja Rajyam Party, contested from here but lost to Congress candidate Bangaru Usha Rani. She created sensation by defeating Chiranjeevi.

In 2019, TDP candidate and sitting MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu had won.

After the formation of TDP, Congress had won twice from this constituency, once in 1989 and in 2009 elections.

TDP candidate Allu Venkata Satyanarayana has won maximum of four terms from this constituency. He won the elections in 1983, 1985, 1994 and 1999.

TDP sources say that Rama Naidu will contest in 2024 elections as well. He is known to be a ground level worker and always been among the people and is also coordinating the party cadre and strengthening the TDP. Jana Sena Party is in low profile in this constituency.

Coming to YSRCP position here, leaders are allegedly given key positions as per the caste, but there is no coordination among them. BC leader Kavuru Srinivas, constituency coordinator, was given the post of ZP chairman and MLC.

Former MLC Meka Seshu Babu, who contested and lost 2014 election, was given the post of TTD Board member. SC leader Chellam Ananda Prakash was given membership of SC Commission. Kavuru Srinivas was replaced from the post of coordinator in December by Gudala Gopi, due to the complaints received from other groups.

The local leaders of the ruling party not attending the recent meeting that was presided by State Minister and Chief Whip indicates internal squabbling among in the local YSRCP leaders.

Palakollu is a prominent trading centre even during the British era. Known for arts and artists, it has also progressed industrially. Palakollu is famous for its rice mills. Coconut, lime and betel leaves are exported from here to other States.

People have been demanding setting up of a garbage dumping yard in the town for decades. About 40 villages are facing a severe shortage of drinking water in summer. Their other demands include proper drainage system and strengthen the Godavari canal embarkments.