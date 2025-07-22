YSRCP flays govt for pursuing ‘vindictive’ politics

Nellore: YSR Congress Party MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy has alleged that the coalition government headed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was encouraging vindictive politics to divert the attention of people from its failures.

In the wake of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arresting Rajampet YSRCP MP Peddireddy Reddy Midhun Reddy, Chandrasekhar Reddy addressed a media conference at his camp office here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC has pointed out that it has become common practice for the coalition government to arrest the YSRCP leaders if they raised queries over its failures in the administration.

Chandrasekhar Reddy pointed out series of arrests of the YSRCP leaders like Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Krishnamohan Reddy and Dhanunjaya Reddy etc during the past few months.

The MLC alleged that the government which illegally confined former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy in jail by imposing 17 cases, now freshly targeted the Rajampet MP though he was in no way connected with the liquor policy.

The MLC alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu developed a personal grudge against ‚ Peddireddy’s family as the TDP was wiped out in Chittoor district during 2019 elections.

The MLC said the people of AP were silently watching the vindictive policies being implemented by the TDP-led government and they were waiting for appropriate time to teach a lesson.