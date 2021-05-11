YSRCP government failed to create confidence among people, says TDP

Mangalagiri: Telugu Mahila AP president Vangalapudi Anitha on Monday accused the YSRCP government of completely failing to create confidence among people in the ongoing fight against the deadly second wave of the-coronavirus epidemic in the state.

Anitha termed it as pathetic that the infected people were still unable to get oxygen supply to save their lives in the state. The government was still unable to provide hospital beds, ventilators and medicines. Painful scenes were being witnessed at hospitals with the Covid patients being forced to stay side by side with the dead bodies for treatment.

In a statement here, the TDP leader asserted that the Chief Minister has masterminded the false case registered against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu only to cover up his failures. Instead of reducing the suffering of the Covid patients and the general public, the Chief Minister was focusing all his attention on political victimisation. The N440K case was just an excuse for the government to divert the public attention from its inefficiency, she criticised.

Anitha asked why the ruling party leaders were watching the show silently when three Covid patients were being packed in each hospital bed. This government was behaving negligently and arrogantly even in the supply of vaccines. There were widespread fears whether the people would be able to get the second dose in time. Only to save itself from all these failures, the government hatched the conspiracy to book the N440K case against the TDP chief, she said.

The TDP leader said the filing of a criminal case against the Opposition leader would only expose the faction mindset of the Chief Minister. In his capacity as the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Naidu was only alerting the government and creating awareness among people. How can it be a crime when the TDP chief has only urged for greater alertness and caution regarding the mutant, Anitha asked.

She demanded the YSRCP regime to immediately implement the Central guidelines issued for taking up vaccination for the 18 to 45 years age group people in AP.