YSRCP government stalling projects for kickbacks: Chandrababu Naidu

Mangalagiri: TDP at its strategy committee meeting, presided over by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday resolved to intensify its fight against the YSRCP government for 'stalling and undermining' irrigation projects.

The main opposition party slammed the government for sabotaging the Polavaram and rivers interlinking projects for the sake of commissions. It alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was making plans with ulterior motives for another lift project of Rs 1,000 crore within Polavaram apparently for huge commissions. The Polavaram works were halted and even the hydel project there was buried. Now, the government was bringing to the fore another lift there as part of a vicious design, it noted.

The TDP decided to undertake a 'Chalo irrigation projects' programme to highlight the ruling YSRCP's destructive activities. AP was losing its water rights conferred to it by the Bachawat award because of the government's thoughtless policies, the party said.

Some TDP leaders referred to the 'unearthing' of black money by the Central agencies from the co-accused persons in Jagan's CBI and ED cases. Heaps of illegal cash were found in Ramky and Hetero premises. All the massive money hoarded by Hetero by selling Remdesivir in black market came to the surface now. It became evident that the YSRCP leaders were looting public wealth while people were losing lives in calamities like Covid, they said.

The party asked what the AP police were doing when the neighbouring state police opened fire and made arrests of ganja smugglers in Vizag agency. The state police boss denied ganja cultivation in the past but now he should respond to the latest incident. Over Rs 8,000 crore worth ganja was being cultivated in 25,000 acre in Visakha and East Godavari districts, TDP said.

The TDP meeting accused the government of hiding its failures and starting unscheduled power cuts all over the state. The TDP government achieved power surplus capacity but now the state was facing grim days for lack of power supply. The review of PPAs was for commissions and such decisions have totally crushed the power sector, it said.

The TDP leaders said that even the 15th Finance Commission funds were diverted thereby turning villages into 'hubs of problems'. Farmers' lands were grabbed under the leadership of MLA Gudivada Amarnath in the rural district of Visakhapatnam and they started mining. Such illegal mining was going on in over 80 Assembly constituencies, they alleged.

The TDP decided to file private cases against the police officials who were colluding with the ruling party and harassing the common public. Pension and ration cards were being reduced in the name of six stage verification. The highest taxes on petrol and diesel were being collected in AP only.