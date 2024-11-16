YSRCP govt failed to release sufficient funds for medical colleges, flays Minister

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Dr Y Satya Kumar Yadav has alleged that former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y S

Jagan Mohan Reddy adopted a biased approach in allocation of funds for medical colleges being constructed in the State.

While more funds were allocated to the medical college in Pulivendula, Jagan ignored other medical colleges located at Paderu and Markapuram.

The Health Minister said the allocation was very less for other medical colleges. Satya Kumar Yadav responded to a question during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Friday.

The Minister came down heavily on the YSRCP leaders for blaming the NDA government over their failures. Satya Kumar Yadav has criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy for constructing a palace at Tadepalli, but failing to complete the construction of the medical colleges.

He recalled that the National Medical Council had pointed out shortage of faculty and poor infrastructure facilities in the medical colleges which are under construction.

He said the government had to spend over Rs 8,540 crore but it spent just Rs 2,125 crore which is not sufficient.

Based facilities as per National Medical Council guidelines have been provided at Government Medical College (GMC) Vizianagaram, GMC Rajahmundry,

GMC Eluru, GMC Machilipatnam and GMC Nandyal.

Government Medical College in Paderu started first year admissions with 50

seats for the academic year 2024-25.

Sharply reacting to the criticism by Satya Kumar Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council, Botcha Satyanarayana demanded Y Satya Kumar Yadav to stop “political speech.”

He stated that making provocative speeches in Council was not correct. Heated arguments took place between the ruling coalition members and the YSRCP members on the issue.

Later, the YSRCP MLCs staged a walk out from the council as part of their protest. Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu demanded a special discussion in the Council on the new medical colleges and construction works.