YSRCP Govt failures destroying AP's chances: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSRCP Government of causing irreparable loss to the people of Andhra Pradesh by following thoughtless and illogical policies in all aspects of governance, while addressing a video conference of party elected representatives on Tuesday.

Naidu deplored that multiple mistakes being made by the Jagan regime have now become a curse for the entire State and the ruling YSRCP had tarnished the Polavaram project by alleging about corruption. Now, this baseless propaganda has become a noose around the neck of AP.

The TDP chief said that the Polavaram works were stopped in the name of reverse tendering. False allegations were made about corruption in the change of estimates. The total focus was placed on mudslinging on the Opposition TDP but not on continuing the works to complete the project at the earliest.

Naidu pointed out that even in the YSR rule, just Rs. 400 Cr was spent on Polavaram works. Whereas, the TDP regime spent Rs. 11,000 Cr in its five year rule and completed 71 per cent works. Overall, the TDP spent Rs. 64,000 Cr on the irrigation projects in its previous regime. From the beginning, the YSRCP rule wasted precious time in misleading the people with its meaningless criticism of the TDP.

Naidu condemned the mudslinging resorted to by the YSRCP even on the legal experts who expressed their opinion on CM Jagan Reddy's letter. Illegal collections were made in the name of a Union Minister. Those involved in threats, kidnappings, murder attempts and extortions were being used to target political opponents. The criticism against the TDP was only aimed at diverting attention from the YSRCP's massive corruption.

The TDP chief accused the CM of creating crisis situations with his illogical decisions and then dragging them without finding alternative solutions. Persecution of all sections of society with this attitude became the order of the day. No solutions were being found for complaints in Spandana. The 1100 forum for solutions was also undermined. Now, the poor people have no forum to turn to for resolving their problems.

Chandrababu Naidu slammed the Government for bringing 'disrepute' to AP as a State that had handcuffed hardworking farmers who produce food for the rest of the population. Jagan Mohan Reddy would go down in history as the only Chief Minister who has not visited the flood-hit areas at the height of people's troubles. The CM created another history by linking ration distribution to the duration of submergence during floods. False cases were filed against the TDP leaders, who visited flood hit areas. Jagan would be the only CM who set a precondition to provide essential commodities only if there was submergence for a period of one week.

Stating that owning a house would be every poor family's dream, Naidu said that CM Jagan committed a breach of trust by not giving even the completed houses to the beneficiaries concerned. The houses were not handed over just because it would bring good name to the previous TDP regime. It was nothing but betrayal not to give houses to those poor families who have paid the deposits.

The TDP chief asked how the Government can cancel the houses that were allotted to the poor families by draw of lottery after taking their hard earned money as deposit. It was unfortunate that the YSRCP was damaging the houses already constructed by the TDP on some pretext or the other. This Government should hand over the houses to the already selected beneficiaries by the Sankranti festival. Otherwise, the eligible families would take forcible possession of their houses on their own.

Chandrababu Naidu called upon the party leaders to counter the YSRCP misinformation campaign on the distribution of house sites. Only 2,000 acres out of the total 60,000 acres acquired for houses sites was under court litigation. The rest of 58,000 acres should be distributed to the poor families. The YSRCP leaders were causing deliberate delay for their own commissions and shares in the booty. They committed Rs. 4,000 Cr corruption in the one cent house sites distribution.