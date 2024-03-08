YSRCP govt. is prioritising Women welfare, says Devineni Avinash

The YSRCP government, under Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy, is prioritizing women empowerment in the state by including them in every welfare scheme, said Devineni Avinash, the in-charge of the eastern constituency of the party. Avinash recently participated in a grant program where a total of 16 crores 28 lakhs was deposited in the accounts of 8,693 beneficiaries, specifically targeting 6,000 Akkachelemmas in 21 divisions.

He highlighted the efforts of Jagananna in providing financial and social security to women, emphasizing that women have been given high priority in nominated political positions. Avinash urged women not to be swayed by false propaganda spread by the Telugu Desam Party and to extend their full support to Jagananna.





Avinash pointed out that the current government is fulfilling its promise of providing direct financial assistance to women. He criticized the previous Telugu Desam government for not having similar schemes in place and for allowing bribery to influence access to entitlements. He praised the transparency of the current system where benefits are directly transferred to beneficiaries' accounts without the involvement of local leaders.



Avinash also mentioned the political tactics being used by Chandrababu and Lokesh K to undermine the welfare schemes introduced by Jagananna, accusing them of blocking women from receiving their entitlements.



The grant program was attended by Deputy Mayor Bellum Durga, corporators Nirmala Kumari, Pravallika Sambaiah, Bahadur, Rahena, as well as division in-charges, division presidents, and other YCP chief leaders.

