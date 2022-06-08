YSRCP govt made agriculture a profitable activity: Roja

Tirupati: Minister for Tourism and Culture RK Roja said that with various policies to help the farmers, the YSRCP government in the state has made agricultural cultivation a festival and turned it into a profitable activity.

She took part in Dr YSR Yantra Seva scheme mega mela held at SV University's Tarakarama Stadium here on Tuesday and distributed agricultural equipment worth Rs 24.89 crore to 250 farmers' groups. The equipment was handed over to the Yantra Seva centres attached to Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) at a subsidy of Rs 8.28 crore.

The programme was formally launched in Guntur by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which was telecast live at the SVU stadium.

The Minister said while several schemes were recommended for the benefit of farmers by Swaminathan Committee and others, the State government was implementing more policies for the welfare of farmers. She said that during the governments of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Jagan Mohan Reddy, farmers were very happy unlike during other governments.

Through RBKs, the government has been providing various facilities for the farmers and with YSR Yantra Seva scheme tractors, combined harvesters and other equipment will be made available on a minimum rental basis. Using this, farmers can reduce their expenditure and earn more profits, she observed.

MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy thanked the government for providing agriculture machinery at 40 per cent subsidy to strengthen farming in the State. Sullurpet MLA K Sanjeevaiah has said that with his pro-farmer attitude, the Chief Minister has introduced various novel schemes. District Agriculture advisory board member Raghunatha Reddy pointed out that the government was providing 40 per cent subsidy for the machinery while the beneficiaries share was only 10 per cent. The remaining 50 per cent will be bank loans.

In his inaugural address, Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy said that the scheme was started in 2021-22 itself and Rs 3.30 crore wsa distributed to 165 groups in the district. But, now in the mega mela, tractors and combined harvesters are being provided at a large scale. Tirupati RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, district agriculture officer S Dorasani, other officials and farmers in large numbers participated.