YSRCP is ready for elections at any time: Karumuri Nageswar Rao

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao said that their party is prepared to face elections whenever they may come. Addressing the media in Delhi, he expressed confidence in securing more seats this time compared to the previous election. The minister also clarified that Chief Minister Jagan's visit to Delhi was for the benefit of the state.

Briefing the financial situation of the Civil Supplies Department, Karumuri Nageswara Rao alleged that the previous government had left the department with a debt of Rs. 20,000 crores. He alleged that these funds were diverted towards other purposes instead of being used for the department's intended objectives. However, he claimed that the YSRCP government have successfully cleared the debts and restored the department's stability.

The minister highlighted their efforts to support farmers in the procurement of grain, including providing a support price even for wet or oily produce. He also mentioned their distribution of ration to 1.46 crore people, surpassing the number of cards provided by the central government by 60 lakhs.

Minister Karumuri stated that they have requested assistance from the central government in this regard, and NITI Aayog has recommended support for their request.