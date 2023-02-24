YSRCP leader Valmiki Mangamma unanimously elected as MLC of Anantapur local bodies

YSR Congress Party candidate Valmiki Mangamma was unanimously elected as the MLC of Anantapur district local bodies. The scrutiny of nominations was held at Anantapur Collector's office and the election officials rejected TDP leader Veluru Rangaiah's nomination due to lack of proper details and documents.



As YSRCP candidate Valmiki Mangamma was only one to file nomination, she will be unanimously elected. MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy and Anantapur district YSRCP president Paila Narasimhaiah congratulated Valmiki Mangamma.

Mangamma thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving her the chance to become an MLC.