YSRCP leaders distribute Anandaiah's 'miracle mix'

Ongole: The YSRCP leaders distributed the much-hyped miracle mix to prevent infection from Covid by Ayurvedic practitioner Bonige Anandaiah here on Thursday.

A group of YSRCP leaders including the Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, YSRCP town president Singaraju Venkatarao and others distributed the wonder mix, said to be prepared by Anandaiah in Nellore, to the common public at the residence of the Minister of Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy in Ongole.

The YSRCP leaders said that the Minister has already ordered the Forest department officials to cooperate with the Anandaiah team in the procurement of raw material from the Nallamala forest. They added that the mix will be distributed to all people in the Ongole Assembly constituency by opening a number of counters to make sure every household receive it. They said that the wonder mix will be prepared in large quantities and will start distribution of it again after two days.

Meanwhile, the Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy family also distributed the miracle mix at the PVR High School grounds with constructing barricades and only allowing people with the slips brought from the local corporators.

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava Reddy started the distribution programme and said that they would conduct similar distribution programme at all Assembly constituencies in Ongole. Magunta explained that it is the P-type mix and should be consumed for only one day, and advised to take it in pea sizes on an empty stomach before 30 minutes of the breakfast and 30 minutes before the dinner on the same day.