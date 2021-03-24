Guntur: Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu assured that he will develop infrastructure in the city according to increasing needs of the people.

YSRCP leaders from Gorantla area felicitated Kavati Manohar Naidu and Deputy Mayor Vajra Babu at Roads and Buildings Department guest house in Guntur city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion,he said that he will develop the city with the cooperation of government. He further said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will recognise the committed leaders working for the party and give posts. He cited himself as an example.

Salivahana Corporation chairman Mandepudi Purushottam,YSRCP State joint secretary Minnakuri Sankara Yadav,YSRCP Brahmmana Adhyana committee member Konuru Satish Sarma, Gorantla Society president Talla Veeraiah,party district secretary Bandaru Srinivas were among those participated.