YSRCP leaders held protests against Ganta Srinivas Rao's entry into part

YSRCP leaders held protests against Ganta Srinivas Rao
YSRCP leaders in Bheemunipatnam constituency carried out a protest against TDP Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao joining YSRCP.

Raising slogans, the YSRCP leaders in Bheemunipatnam constituency carried out a protest against TDP Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao joining YSRCP.

Visakhapatnam: Raising slogans, the YSRCP leaders in Bheemunipatnam constituency carried out a protest against TDP Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao joining YSRCP.

The protestors alleged that those involved in land-grabbing should not be part of the YSRCP. A number of places across Bheemunipatnam constituency witnessed similar protests, including P.M. Palem, Chennapuram and Tagarapuvalasa.

Stressing on the need to stop Ganta from joining the YSRCP, the party leaders staged a protest at various places across the constituency.

