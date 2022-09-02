YSRCP leaders holds memorial program on YSR's death anniversary in Tadepalli

A memorial program on the occasion of death anniversary of YS Rajasekhar Reddy was held at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli. Leaders paid tribute to YSR statue by garlanding it. Party General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, MLCs Lella Appireddy, Kalpalatha Reddy, Janga Krishnamurthy, MP Nandigam Suresh, Chairperson of the Women's Commission Vasireddy Padma and the chairmen of various corporations participated in this program.



Speaking on this occasion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that YSR was the leader who showed how a ruler should be and CM Jagan is moving forward with the inspiration of his father. He said that public welfare regime is running in the state. He said that CM Jagan has brought smiles in the lives of the poor by providing welfare schemes directly to the beneficiaries.



Meanwhile, after paying tribute to YSR at YSR Ghat, CM Jagan conducted review on the development activities in Pulivendula constituency. The Chief Minister is conducting a review of development programs and other issues in Pulivendula Constituency with local leaders and officials.