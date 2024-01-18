YSRCP leaders join in TDP in Dharmavaram in presence of Paritala Sriram

Live
Just In
Highlights
Under the leadership of Dharmavaram Constituency TDP candidate Paritala Sriram, 50 families from the YCP in Dharmavaram town have joined the Telugu Desam Party.
Under the leadership of Dharmavaram Constituency TDP candidate Paritala Sriram, 50 families from the YCP in Dharmavaram town have joined the Telugu Desam Party. Led by Kandikunta Bhadra, these families covered themselves with yellow scarves in the presence of Paritala Sriram. Each person who joined the party was given a yellow scarf by Paritala Sriram and welcomed into the party.
During the event, Paritala Sriram addressed the new party members and assured them that everyone who joins the party will be given a proper place and respected. He encouraged everyone to raise the flag of the Telugu Desam Party in the Dharmavaram constituency and emphasized the importance of working hard in the coming 85 days.
