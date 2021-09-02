YSRCP leaders remember ex CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy

YSR Congress Party leaders including Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, MP MaguntaSrinivasulu Reddy, MLAs, public representatives in Prakasam district paid rich floral tributes to the late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, on his death anniversary on Thursday.

Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, LIDCAP Chairman Kakumanu Rajasekhar Reddy, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Ongole town YSRCP president SingarajuVenkatrao, and others garlanded the statue of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy observing his 12th death anniversary. They also participated in the programme at the YSRCP Prakasam district office in Ongole.

At Chirala, Karanam Venkatesh, Amanchi Krishna Mohan and their supporters offered tributes to Dr YSR and participated in the service programmes. Markapuram MLA KunduruNagurjuna Reddy paid respects to Dr YSR by garlanding his statue at Gadiyara Sthambham centre along with local leaders.

MLA Manugunta Mahidhar Reddy offered rich tributes at Kandukur, while MLA Burra Madhusudan Yadav and others did the same at Kanigiri. At Peddaraveedu, YSRCP youth leader Audimulapu Vishal, mandal convener PalireddyKrishnareddy, and others garlanded the statue of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and paid rich tributes. Meanwhile, the Prakasam district Congress committee members including Uddandi Mallikharjuna Rao, Sk Rasool, Koppolu Subbarao and others also offered respects to the former CM.