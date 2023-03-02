YSRCP leaders split into two groups

Srikakulam: Ruling YSRCP leaders are divided into two groups in Palasa Assembly constituency. One group supports Palasa MLA and minister for animal husbandry, Seediri Appala Rajua and YSRCP senior leaders Duvvada Srikanth, Duvvada Hemababu and Juttu NeelaKantam have a different group which is against the minister.





According to sources, Appala Raju allegedly played key role for denying Palasa municipal chairman post to Duvvada Srikanth and the same was allotted to Balla Giribabu, who is said to be ardent follower of the minister. After the incident, Srikanth launched separate camp against minister and Hemababu joined the group as he was pulled out from the president post of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) of Vajrapukotturu mandal.





In this back drop, the dissent group leaders gathered party cadres and conducted series of meetings at different locations in the segment and the same was carried into notice of the party high command. Meanwhile, followers Appala Raju launched counter attack against the dissent leaders and their followers by holding discussions.











