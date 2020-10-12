YSRCP MLA Koneti Adimulam shifted to Chennai Apollo hospital for Coronavirus treatment

The coronavirus pandemic is taking toll on Andhra Pradesh with ruling party MLAs being affected with the dreadful virus. Many MLAs have already been infected with the virus. Recently, Chittoor district Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam was also admitted to Apollo Hospital. He was consulted on the phone by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and nquired about health conditions. He was advised to follow the doctor's advice without getting discouraged.

The MLA was initially treated at a private hospital in Tirupati later he was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Friday evening for better treatment. The MLA was addressed by Deputy CM Narayana Swamy and Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Redd inquired about his health condition of MLA

On the other hand, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was admitted to Chennai Apollo Hospital. He was rushed to Apollo with a precaution as he was tested positive for coronavirus. At present, his health condition seems to be stable while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy phoned MLA Bhumana and inquired about his health condition and suggested to take more care.

The coronavirus pandemic is gradually declining in Andhra Pradesh with less number of cases reported. According to the latest health bulletin released by the state, 75,517 samples were tested and as many as 5,210 were tested positive for coronavirus, which brings the number of covid infections in the state to 7,55,727. In the last 24 hours, 30 people died.