YSRCP MLA Roja's faces the heat after a video of her breaking lockdown rules goes' viral

YSRCP MLA and APIIC chairperson RK Roja have once again in the news but this time for wrong reasons. Going by the details, a video surfaced in the social media wherein Nagari of Chittoor district MLA was seen walking down a village road, and the residents showered flower petals on her feet. In the video, MLA Roja was seen wearing a mask and gloves walking along the way with men, women and children, lined up on either side of the road throwing the flowers on her feet despite the lockdown. The act which is in the lines of feudalistic behaviour has received criticism.

The ruling party MLA who instead of stopping the people from showering flowers and asking them to return homes as per the government's social distancing protocols, she thanked the residents for showering flower petals at her feet.

The incident is reportedly taken place when Roja visited a village in her constituency to inaugurate a new borewell and distribute groceries to residents. While the YSRCP cadre claims that the villagers have voluntarily showered the flowers and said it was nothing to do with Roja. Meanwhile, many took to social media to and condemned the act.



