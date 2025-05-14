Live
YSRCP MLC Zakia Khanum resigns and joins BJP
Zakia Khanum, the Deputy Chairperson of the Council and YCP MLC, has made headlines with her recent resignation from both her positions.
Zakia Khanum, the Deputy Chairperson of the Council and YCP MLC, has made headlines with her recent resignation from both her positions. The resignation letter was submitted to the Council Chairman through her personal secretary. Khanum, who was nominated as an MLC by the Governor in July 2020 and hails from Rayachoti in the Annamaya district, has reportedly been dissatisfied with the YCP for the past two years.
Her departure marks a significant shift within the party, as she is the sixth MLC to resign from the YCP, joining the ranks of Karri Padmasree, Potula Sunitha, Jayamangala Venkataramana, Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, and Marri Rajasekhar.
Following her resignation, Khanum made her way to the BJP state office in Vijayawada, where she was warmly welcomed by the party's state president, Purandeshwari, who draped her with a scarf in a gesture of solidarity.