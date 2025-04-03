YSRCP opposes Waqf Bill, cites constitutional violations

New Delhi: YSRCP MP P V Midhun Reddy opposed the Waqf Bill, despite it being referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), citing serious constitutional violations and a lack of consideration for the concerns raised by the Muslim community.

During the debate in Lok Sabha, the MP pointed out that several prominent Muslim organizations—including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind—have raised strong objections to the bill. Even our party submitted detailed objections before the JPC. Unfortunately, most of these objections were not adequately addressed,” said the YSRCP MP during the parliamentary debate.

“In a country where nearly 14.6 per cent of the population — amounting to 20 crore people —belongs to the Muslim community, their voice must be taken seriously. This bill is clearly unconstitutional, as it violates Articles 13, 14, 25, and 26 of the Indian Constitution,” he said.

Article 13 declares that any law in derogation of fundamental rights shall be void. Article 14 guarantees equality before the law. Article 25 provides the freedom to profess, practice, and propagate religion. Article 26 gives religious denominations the right to manage their own affairs in matters of religion. The proposed bill undermines these provisions, especially with the inclusion of non-Muslim members under Sections 9 and 14, and unnecessary alterations to the functioning and structure of Waqf Boards.

Furthermore, the amendment to Section 72(1), which reduces the annual contribution to the Board from 7 per cent to 5 per cent, is seen as a direct blow to the financial independence of the Waqf Boards. “This provision has the potential to financially cripple the Board,” the YSRCP MP warned.

Taking a firm stand, the party also rebuked the TDP’s stance on Waqf bill. “YSRCP, under the leadership of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, remains steadfast in its support for the Muslim community and their concerns regarding the Waqf Bill.” he said.