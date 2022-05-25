YSRCP plans bus yatra as MLAs are afraid to meet public: TDP

Ongole (Prakasam District): YSR Congress Party leaders were afraid to meet the public after witnessing their response to 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme and hence they were planning bus yatra, just during Mahanadu time, alleged TDP leaders.

They alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ruined the State, looted public money and diverted the money to tax havens like Istanbul and Switzerland.

TDP leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Vinukonda Subrahmanyam, Nukasani Balaji, Gottipati Ravikumar and others inspected Mahanadu arrangements in Ongole on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu appreciated the local leaders for making arrangements for Mahanadu on a fast pace. He said that about 12,000 delegates will participate on the first day, while they are expecting more than 2 lakh people for the public meeting on the second day. He said that Dalits, BCs, Minorities and women suffering from atrocities in the State, while farmers have lost everything they have under the rule of YSRCP. He said that they are taking 13 resolutions related to the pathetic situations in Andhra Pradesh and three resolutions on Telangana, for discussions and passing them in Mahanadu.

Alleging that the CM went to London to save the looted money, Yanamala asked Jagan to reveal the truth behind his trip to London on a special chartered flight. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy did justice to his binamees by giving them power. He enquired about the details of money spent on special component plan for SCs, STs, BCs, Minorities and MBCs, although the government allocated more than Rs 50,000 crore in the budget. There will not be poverty and inequalities in the society if the CM really provided infrastructure in the areas where poor, Dalits, BCs and minorities live, he noted.

Devineni Umamaheswara Rao criticised that people like MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar, who encroach the lands of tribals and loot public money with land, sand, wine, mine etc, are dearer to the Chief Minister as they give a fair cut in the earnings to him. He said that during YSRCP rule, police are entwined with the politicians and that is why ganja business and cheap liquor are thriving and many people in the State are becoming paralysed due to side effects. He said that the government neglected the Polavaram project and that TDP should come to power to complete it.