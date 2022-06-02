YSRCP plenary to set roadmap for 2023 polls

Vijayawada: Will the YSRCP go in for early polls in 2023? This speculation is gaining ground as the party has been making all-out efforts to see that the opposition TDP does not get enough time to revive while the ruling party succeeds in taking its achievements to the people.

Now the YSRCP has decided to hold a two-day plenary near Nagarjuna University on July 8 and 9. The plenary will give a clear route map to all the party leaders on its target of coming back to power in the next elections. Chief Minister and party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the leaders and give a direction on how to move forward to ensure that they are back in the driver's seat.

It is learnt that there would be total reorganisation of the party units from village, mandal and district level.

All committees, including the allied wings are likely to be reorganised. The Chief Minister on Wednesday held a teleconference and is said to have discussed this issue. The party feels that there is a need to reorganise district units since the number of districts has doubled.

The meeting will discuss the manner in which the opposition parties had gone into a campaign mode on certain issues like the recent hike in power charges, bus tickets and how the party leaders need to counter the false propaganda. Jagan will also emphasise on the need to create awareness among the people how the government had implemented all its promises within the short time of two years despite financial problems and how it had ensured social engineering and empowerment of women for the first time in the state on a large scale.