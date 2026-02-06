YSRCP reiterates commitment to RLIP

Nandyal: The public meeting organised at Pothireddypadu village in the Nandikotkur constituency of Nandyal district, as part of the “Chalo Pothireddypadu” programme demanding completion of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project, was held successfully on Thursday.

Former MLA Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy said the programme reflected the growing public resolve against injustice to farmers and the people of Rayalaseema.

The meeting was presided over by Katasani Ram Bhupal Reddy and attended by several senior YSR Congress Party leaders, including State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Nandyal district observer MLC Kalpa Latha Reddy, former MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, former minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, former MLC Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, MLC Ishaq Basha, and former MLAs Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy, Katasani Ramireddy and Gangula Vijayendra Nath Reddy. Leaders from Rayalaseema and Nellore districts, farmer association representatives, party workers and supporters participated in large numbers.

Addressing the gathering, YSRCP leaders asserted that the party would wage a relentless struggle to secure irrigation water for agriculture and drinking water for the people. They stated that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project would be completed and made available to farmers of Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts, emphasising that farmers’ interests would remain the party’s top priority.