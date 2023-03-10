YSRCP resorting to malpractices to win in MLC elections: TDP

Chittoor: The ruling YSRCP leaders are resorting to malpractices and enrolling bogus voters with fake certificates with an aim to win the Prakasam–Nellore–Chittoor districts Graduates MLC polls, stated TDP MLC B N Rajasimhulu. Lodging a complaint with West police here on Thursday, he urged police to take stern action against the accused for enrolling fake voters in various divisions. Speaking to media men, he alleged that over 25,000 fake voters have been enrolled in Tirupati alone. Having come to understand the malpractices of YSRCP, TDP MLA N Rama Naidu and others visited Nehru Nagar, Yasodha Nagar and other locations in Tirupati city where fake voters have enrolled reportedly in big numbers. He exuded confidence that TDP nominee K Srikanth would win in the election. Former Mayor K Hemalatha alleged that the Corporators of 47th division are blatantly violating poll code and using the services of Sachivalayam volunteers unofficially.



