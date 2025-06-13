YSRCP seeks Guv’s attention on security lapses during Jagan’s visits

Vijayawada: YSRCP NTR district president Devineni Avinash and other leaders submitted a letter to Governor S Abdul Nazeer seeking his attention on the alleged repeated and deliberate security lapses orchestrated by the ruling coalition government during public visits of party president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As a Z-plus category protectee, Jagan Mohan Reddy is entitled to the highest level of security, yet the government’s consistent failure to provide adequate protection, coupled with orchestrated disruptions, reveals a malicious conspiracy to endanger his safety and suppress his democratic engagement with the people, the leaders alleged. The YSRCP leaders requested the Governor to order a thorough investigation into the deliberate security lapses during Jagan’s visits, particularly in Podili, Guntur, Ramagiri, and Tenali, and the role of TDP leaders, including Minister Nara Lokesh, in orchestrating these incidents.

Devineni Avinash, former MLAs Velampalli Srinivas, Malladi Vishnu, Jogi Ramesh, M Jaganmohan Rao and N Swami Das, Vijayawada Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, MLC M Arun Kumar, Md Ruhulla and others met the Governor on Thursday.

The YSRCP leaders mentioned that on June 11, 2025, during Jagan’s visit to Podili to support tobacco farmers, the government failed to provide requisite security, leaving his convoy vulnerable to attacks. Disruptive elements, backed by the TDP, hurled stones, threw slippers, and released black balloons, while the police remained passive spectators. Shockingly, 200 police personnel were deployed to protect a mere 40 protesters, exposing the government’s deliberate negligence.

They further alleged that similar lapses occurred during Jagan’s visits to Ramagiri (Sri Sathya Sai district), Tenali, and Guntur mirchi yard on February 19, 2025. In Guntur, despite a massive public turnout to support Jagan’s interaction with farmers, the government withheld police cover and crowd management, terming it a conspiracy to counter his popularity. These incidents are part of a pre-planned propaganda campaign by the TDP to create chaos and violence under the guise of protests. The coalition has resorted to using women as shields to stage disruptions, as seen in Podili and Tenali, while police inefficiency, recently noted by the High Court, exacerbates the situation. ‘The government’s vendetta extends beyond Jagan to YSRCP activists; such actions not only jeopardize Jagan’s safety but also endanger his supporters and the public, threatening the democratic fabric of our State.’

The YSRCP leaders urged Governor Nazeer to order a thorough investigation into the deliberate security lapses during YS Jagan’s visits in the State. They requested to ensure stringent security measures for Jagan’s future public engagements to prevent further incidents.

The YSRCP leaders said, “The people of Andhra Pradesh rely on your esteemed office to uphold justice and safeguard democratic principles. We trust you will act promptly to address this alarming situation and prevent further escalation, ensuring the safety of opposition leaders and their supporters.”