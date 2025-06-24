YSRCP slams coalition govt for “cheating” unemployed youth

Visakhapatnam: Standing by the side of the unemployed youth, YSR Congress Party leaders launched a protest against the NDA government here on Monday.

A rally was organised from Visakhapatnam Zilla Parishad junction to the District Collector’s office under the banner of ‘Yuvatha poru’ and later the YSRCP activists submitted a petition to the DRO.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP district president K K Raju mentioned that the youth in the State were facing serious difficulties. He accused the government of cheating by not providing new jobs and not giving the unemployment allowance as promised. He said that the coalition government has stopped paying fee reimbursement as per the schedule.

Raju stated that only Rs 2,600 crore has been allocated for fee reimbursement in the budget while Rs 3,900 crore was required for the 2025-26 academic year.

Further, the district president pointed out that 2.66 lakh families of volunteers and other employees were left on the streets due to job cuts across the State.

KK Raju alleged that 18,000 people who worked in the AP Beverages Corporation were facing financial problems due to lack of income.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Varudhu Kalyani mentioned that 2,000 people have been laid off in the AP FiberNet and 20,000 families have been laid off due to the withdrawal of MDU vehicles.

Former MLA Malla Vijaya Prasad alleged that more than 4 lakh jobs have been laid off across the State during the past one year rule of the NDA government.

South constituency coordinator Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar demanded that those who have been laid off should be reinstated and the NDA government should meet its promise of creating 20 lakh jobs to the youth of the State.

The YSRCP leaders pointed out that the NDA government promised to announce the job calendar every year in January but failed in issuing it.

The YSRCP youth leaders criticised the government for not providing unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month to the unemployed youth in the state.

They expressed anger over the government for doing injustice to about 1.60 crore unemployed families in the State. YSRCP Visakhapatnam parliament observer Kadiri Baburao, constituency coordinators Tippala Devan Reddy, Molli Apparao, Zilla Parishad chairperson J Subhadra, former MLAs T Vijaya Kumar and Chintalapudi Venkata Ramaiah were present.