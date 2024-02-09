YSRCP slams fake GO on movie

Vijayawada: The YSR Congress Party alleged that in the wake of the release of the Yatra 2 movie some nefarious elements wanted to use the moment as an opportunity to defame and malign the current Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

An item of fake news along with a fabricated government order (GO) purportedly issued in the name of chief secretary Neelam Sawhney is in circulation. The fake GO states that the Andhra Pradesh government has mandated all government employees to watch the movie is doing rounds on social media platforms.

In response to the GO, the YSR Congress Party on Thursday came out and clarified that the GO in circulation is fake and the state government has not issued any such order mandating Anganwadi, Aasha workers, and ward/village volunteers to watch the Yatra 2 movie. The party explained that the government order that has been issued in the name of CS Neelam Sawhney is completely fake as she is not the current chief secretary of the AP government but KS Jawahar Reddy is the current CS.

The party said since the Yatra 2 movie documents the life of the current CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, some elements have circulated the fake GO in the name of chief secretary Neelam Sawhney to malign the present government. “The YSRCP believes that the malicious GO is a strategic move by the opposition who have stooped down to a new low to vilify the government,” a statement by the party said.

In a tweet, the party stated, “It seems that the opposition TDP and Jana Sena parties, unable to fight the ruling YSRCP politically, have stooped to a new low by creating a fake Government Order (GO) in the name of the AP government to tarnish its reputation.”

YSRCP claimed that the opposition is rattled by the success of the movie and wants to divert people’s attention by generating such fake news to pull down the state government.

The party leaders have also issued a stern warning stating that they will not tolerate any such nuisance here on. Henceforth, the YSRCP will take strict action against those engaging in online mudslinging and spreading fake news. The YSRCP will take legal action against such crimes, it said.