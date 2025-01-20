YSRCP spreading canards on free power to SCs, STs

Vijayawada: Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar alleged that the YSR Congress party has been spreading canards regarding free power supply to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes across the state. Addressing the media here on Sunday, the minister said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been bringing the administration back on the rails. The farmers are supplied nine hours of uninterrupted quality power.

He announced that the Suryaghar scheme being implemented in Kuppam Assembly constituency would be implemented throughout the state soon. As part of the scheme, the solar panels would be fitted free of cost to the houses of the SC and ST families.

The minister said that the Central and State government schemes like Surya Ghar and PM Kusum would be financially beneficial to the energy consumers. Once the schemes were fully implemented the people would get the benefits, he said.