YSRCP suffers a big blow in Kuppam as municipal chairman joins TDP

TIRUPATI: In a significant political shift, Dr Dabha Sudheer, Municipal Chairman of Kuppam, resigned from his post and officially joined the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday. Dr Sudheer’s defection marks a blow to the YSRCP in the region. He formally joined TDP in Amaravati, where he was welcomed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The move followed Sudheer’s resignation from both his chairman post and his role as a councillor. In a swift transition, he submitted his resignation letter to the municipal commissioner before travelling to Amaravati to join the TDP in Naidu’s presence. The Chief Minister personally welcomed Sudheer, draping a yellow scarf over his shoulders as a symbolic gesture and urged him to strengthen the party’s base in his constituency.

Dr Sudheer’s alignment with the TDP is expected to deepen the party’s influence in Kuppam, a seat Naidu himself has represented for an impressive eight consecutive terms. The defection also comes on the heels of 14 MPTC members and five councillors from Kuppam joining TDP immediately after the NDA came to power in the State.

This is not the first time Sudheer attempted to join the TDP; a prior bid made around July this year faced resistance from local TDP members. At that time, Sudheer and his supporters had travelled to Amaravati but were unable to secure meetings with Naidu or Minister Nara Lokesh, ultimately returning to Kuppam.

Sudheer explained his decision, saying, “I believe that the comprehensive development of Kuppam is possible only under CM Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. This belief led me to align with him, and I have tendered resignations to all my posts.”

In Kuppam, the YSRCP is already dealing with a leadership vacuum, as KRJ Bharath, the party in-charge and MLC, has reportedly been absent from the constituency for months, residing instead in Hyderabad and remaining largely inaccessible to party members.

Sudheer’s shift is seen as yet another setback for the YSRCP in Kuppam, where the TDP has been steadily rebuilding its base following losses in gram panchayat and municipal elections held under the YSRCP regime. The TDP has since consolidated its dominance, especially after recent Assembly election victories. MLC Dr K Srikanth, APSRTC Vice-Chairman P S Munirathnam and other local leaders were present during Sudheer’s formal entry into the TDP, signalling further alignment within the party as it continues to strengthen its grip in the constituency.