YSRCP targets Naidu govt over loss of 50 MBBS seats at Paderu

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led government over the cancellation of 50 MBBS seats out of a sanctioned strength of 100 at Paderu Government Medical College, describing it as a serious administrative failure and a betrayal of tribal communities.

Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav, chairman of YSRCP Doctors’ Wing, rejected Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav’s explanation that the cancellation resulted from ‘lack of coordination’, saying it amounted to an admission of negligence by the government. “This is not a routine lapse. Cancelling of 50 MBBS seats in a government medical college located in a tribal area has long-term consequences. These 50 seats represent 50 future doctors the State urgently needs, particularly in remote and underserved regions,” Ambati said.

He alleged that the failure to complete procedural requirements within stipulated timelines reflected the indifference of the Health Department, the Directorate of Medical Education and the college administration. He demanded a high-level inquiry to identify those responsible and sought strict disciplinary action against erring officials.

Questioning the government’s approach to medical education, Dr Ambati accused the ruling coalition of making politically driven decisions rather than acting in public interest. He pointed to what he called contradictory claims regarding medical colleges established during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure.

The YSRCP leader said the government has repeatedly claimed that medical colleges sanctioned under the YSRCP existed only on paper. “If there were no buildings or infrastructure, how were MBBS seats sanctioned and approvals obtained?” he asked, seeking clarity on the actual status of Paderu, Piduguralla and Pulivendula medical colleges.

Ambati also criticised the Naidu government for writing to the Centre seeking rejection of 50 MBBS seats at Pulivendula Medical College, citing pending staff quarters despite completion of the main academic buildings. He alleged that while the government accused the previous regime of incomplete construction, it was now attempting to claim credit for the same institutions.

He warned of growing opposition to the government’s alleged plan to hand over government medical colleges to private entities under a public-private partnership model. “The people of Andhra Pradesh will not accept the privatisation of government medical education,” he said.

Demanding accountability, Ambati said the government must admit its misleading statements, apologise to the public and clearly outline steps to restore the cancelled seats, warning that failure to do so would have serious political consequences.