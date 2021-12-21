YSRCP to celebrate YS Jagan's birthday today to plant the saplings in a large scale

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday celebrations will be held on Tuesday, YSRCP state general secretary MLC Leyla Appireddy said. He said this they are focusing on environmental protection. As part of this, the party has decided to plant the saplings in a large scale across the state. Appireddy spoke to the media on Monday at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli, Guntur district. CM Jagan's birthday is like a festival not only for the party ranks but also for the people, hence we are embarking on some kind of service program and raising awareness among the people in particular.



He recalled that blood donation camps were set up last year in the wake of the corona to prevent a shortage of blood reserves. The MLC said that at the party headquarters on Tuesday morning, activities like planting of trees, blood donation, distribution of clothes, blankets, necessities to the poor, and food donations were being carried out.

The YSRCP state general secretary said that the cultural events, CM Jagan's photo exhibition will remain as the main attraction. Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy will be the chief guest at the function, which will be attended by ministers, MLAs, MLCs, chairmen of various corporations, and party leaders.