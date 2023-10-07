YSRCP To Hold Crucial Political Meeting on Monday

Vijayawada: The proposed high level meeting of YSRCP leaders at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada on October 9 gains importance in the wake of the Delhi visit of the Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

Reddy who will be back in Vijayawada later today will be addressing 8000 YSRCP leaders from constituency to mandal level. This meeting will focus on the need for slogan “Why AP Needs Jagan.” But now that the meeting between the Chief Minister and Amit Shah yesterday reportedly was focused more on the present political situation in the state in the post arrest period of the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan is likely to fine tune his poll strategies accordingly.

Indications are that the centre was not very happy with the manner in which Naidu’s arrest was done. The government should have ensured that they have a fool proof case before arresting a leader like Naidu, the centre is said to be of the view. Similar views were recently expressed even by Telangana BJP leaders and BJP national president J P Nadda.

What is causing greater worry for the BJP is that the arrest of Naidu and the subsequent developments had given an impression among the people of Andhra Pradesh that it was done with full knowledge of the centre.The saffron party hardly has any base there and its vote percentage is not more than 0.5 perent. It wanted to improve its image by having alliance with Jana Sena party led by Pawan Kalyan. But following the sudden developments, Pawan despite being part of NDA announced his decision to have alliance with TDP and both are now coordinating with each other and this alliance has been accepted by the people as well.

In the backdrop of this, what transpired between the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jagan assumes importance.

Though Pawan Kalyan expressed hope that BJP would go with Jana Sena TDP alliance, indications from Delhi are that the BJP may like to maintain equal distance from TDP and YSRCP. However, the BJP certainly is not very happy at the way the TDP had gained people’s sympathy following the arrest of Naidu.